14 UK Schools Confidential Documents Leaked By Hackers

Private information about young students was posted online as a result of a cyberattack that targeted schools across the nation. A major cyber-attack that affected 14 UK schools led to the disclosure of private student records.

Hackers exposed staff contracts and child passport scans that had been used for field trips on the internet. Documents included information about children’s special needs, contact details, including the headmaster’s pay, and receipts from the bursary fund. The data was first taken in 2022, possibly by the hacking organization Vice Society, but it has since been leaked online when schools refused to pay the demanded ransom.

The BBC reports that a number of high-profile cyberattacks on US and UK schools over the past few months have been spearheaded by the hacker gang. The Vice Society just stole 500 terabytes or so of data from the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to Wired. According to reports, the FBI has already issued a notice over the group’s activities.

As Predicted By Experts, High Attacks On Schools

The education industry is an attractive target for malicious cybercriminals because of the significant amount of sensitive data held on school and university networks, according to Achi Lewis, Area VP EMEA for Absolute Software. Because ransomware attacks are inevitable, educational institutions must be ready to avoid and respond to them. Otherwise, they run the risk of having their information stolen and disclosed.

“Robust network resilience, built on a foundation of strong user verification to prevent hostile actors from penetrating a network, is required to prevent a compromise of IT systems. For instance, Resilient Zero Trust checks users’ identities on a case-by-case basis, monitoring network and application access for odd activity and notifying centralized IT teams of any questionable conduct. Then, to stop threat actors from moving laterally across a network to do more harm, these teams can freeze or shut down potentially compromised devices.

“Recovery from a ransomware assault is a challenging undertaking, so it’s crucial for organizations to be ready to respond when one occurs. Schools and universities must make sure they have response mechanisms in place because the investigation, remediation, and recovery may take years after the initial attack, which itself may be many months.

The schools attacked include the following listed below:

Carmel College.

St Helens.

Durham Johnston Comprehensive School.

Frances King School of English, London/Dublin.

Gateway College, Hamilton, Leicester.

Holy Family RC + CE College, Heywood.

Lampton School, Hounslow, London.

Mossbourne Federation London.

Pilton Community College, Barnstaple.

Samuel Ryder Academy.

St Albans, School of Oriental and African Studies London.

St Paul’s Catholic College.

Sunbury-on-Thames.

Test Valley School, Stockbridge.

The De Montford School, Evesham.

Demands Made By Vice Society Following The Attack

The Vice Society demanded money following the hack in order to stop documents from being made public on the dark web. Hackers have posted highly private papers from 14 schools across the UK online, the BBC has learned. The cyber-terrorist organization called Vice Society has been ruthlessly attacking educational institutions around the world, including the UK and the USA. The gang compromises victims’ systems by taking advantage of known vulnerabilities.

It disclosed data stolen from the Los Angeles Unified School District in an earlier campaign (LAUSD). The FBI warned that the organization was primarily targeting schools after the attack. When Xavier University in Ohio declined to pay the gang’s demands for ransom last month, the group claimed that it had exposed private information on students and staff there.

The threat organization publishes information about the dark web, a section of the internet that search engines do not use as an index. On the dark web, any cybercriminal may acquire stolen data and use it for their own ends, including selling it to others.

Conclusion

Private information, including children’s passports and job contracts, was made public as a result of a large cyberattack that affected 14 UK schools. The data was first stolen in 2022 by the hacker group Vice Society, but after schools declined to pay the required ransom, the information was later released online. This attack serves as yet another reminder of how sophisticated and well-targeted cyberattackers’ attack techniques are growing. Education institutions must be aware of the easy yet solid measures that can be taken to stop a data breach from happening.