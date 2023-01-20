37 Million T-Mobile API Data On Customers Stolen in Hack

Following a network intrusion by a “unidentified malicious intruder,” around 37 million T-Mobile customers had their personal information taken. Its been confirmed that data taken were customers’ addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth were among the data taken, the company informed the Security and Exchange Commission on January 5. This is the mobile company’s second significant security breach in as few as two years.

According to the company’s research to date, the breach did not reveal any information like bank account, credit card information, Social Security numbers, or other official identifications. The company claimed the data was accessed for the first time on or about November 25 and that it had contacted law enforcement and federal agencies.

After customers launched a class action lawsuit in response to a second data breach, including Social Security numbers and driver’s license information, the company was ordered to pay $350 million in July. The company, added that it had started notifying affected customers and further investigation is ongoing. The activity of the threat actors appears to be fully under control at this time, and it is certain that there is no evidence that the bad actor was able to compromise our systems or our network.”

We apologize for this occurrence and recognize its impact on our customers. The Wall Street Journal had on Thursday reported that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also investigated the company’s data leak event.

Previous Attacks On T-Mobile Since 2018

The company’s stock decreased 2% in after-hours trading. After the August attack that affected almost 80 million Americans, T-Mobile previously announced that it will invest $150 million through 2023 to strengthen its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile stated in its filing on Thursday that these changes had “made substantial progress to date.” Additionally, it recognized that the most recent intrusion might result in “substantial expenses.” Prior to August 2021, the business acknowledged breaches in which customer information had been accessed in January 2021, November 2019 and August 2018.

After acquiring rival Sprint the same year, T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, rose to prominence as one of the nation’s top mobile providers in 2020. After the merger, it claimed to have more than 102 million clients.

With ransomware attacks against hospitals and other businesses that retain highly sensitive information on the rise in recent years, data breaches are a top issue for large companies in the U.S.

The Biden administration declared that defending the nation from cyberattacks was a “high priority” after the 2021 attack on T-Mobile.

“Ransomware assaults have disrupted institutions all across the world, including banks in the UK, pipelines in the US, and hospitals in Ireland, Germany, and France. The threats are significant and getting worse.

How To Manage Data Breach In Your Company

It is obvious that data breaches must be handled properly given the potential effects they may have on you, your business, and your clients and consumers.

Create a plan of action for handling the matter as a group. Engage a cyber security specialist to determine how this breach happened.

Reduce the impact of the breach, It’s critical that you take action right away because, for all you know, the data may not have already been utilized maliciously.

Assemble a team as soon as possible to handle the problem. To determine what kind of data was stolen in order to know whether this data breach poses a risk to the public.

Access the reason why your systems were compromised. Maintain the proof of the data breach so you have it all in writing.

Put safeguards in place to stop someone from misusing the data. By phone or email, inform your consumers as soon as you can that there has been a data breach.

Tell them how this occurred and what steps are being made to address it in an honest and open manner. Encourage clients and customers to update any login information, to keep their updated information secure, and to be watchful for any additional login attempts.

Provide compensation, such as discounts and offers, for individuals impacted in order to lessen any additional loss of client loyalty.

Apply the lessons learned and put safeguards in place to prevent this from happening again (see next heading).

If you don’t alert the media right away, further hackers might try to take advantage of your system’s flaw. Make sure you resume regular business after all of this. Once everything is in order, there is no use in lingering on past errors. Instead, strive to move past them and open up fresh channels of conversation about your company.

Conclusion

