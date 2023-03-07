Acer’s Sensitive Data Allegedly For Sale On A Hacker Forum

Taiwan-based computer hardware and electronics company Acer is facing another potential data breach as a threat actor claimed to have posted the company’s sensitive data for sale on a popular hacking forum. According to reports, the data allegedly contains confidential product model documentation, binaries, backend infrastructure, and other sensitive data, which the attacker claims was stolen from Acer.

If the data breach is confirmed, Acer could suffer from lost revenue due to the loss of RDPKs, which the company would need to reissue to affected users, causing further delays and costs. As one of the world’s largest hardware and electronics companies, the consequences of such a breach could be severe for Acer.

Acer’s Data Size and Content

The dataset allegedly containing Acer’s sensitive data, which has been put up for sale on a hacker forum, consists of 160GB of data from several hundred directories, comprising almost 3,000 files. The leaked data reportedly includes a range of corporate information, such as confidential presentations, staff manuals, technical issues, Windows imaging format files, and allegedly confidential product model documentation for various devices. The data also allegedly contains replacement digital product keys (RDPKs) and other sensitive data.

Acer issued the statement after a hacker announced on a popular cybercrime forum that he is selling more than 2,800 files totaling 160 Gb for an unspecified amount of Monero cryptocurrency. https://t.co/8YUNB4U6Gb — Anil Kishan Zutshi (@anil7kishan) March 7, 2023

Acer has yet to respond to media inquiries, and it is unclear whether the company was aware of the data leak before the post appeared on the hacker forum. The malicious actors behind the post claim that the leak dates to February 2023. Indicating a separate breach from the one Acer experienced in 2021 when the REvil ransomware attacked the company. However, the Cybernews research team confirmed that the sample data in the post contains files dated 2022, which could indicate a different breach.

The situation is still fluid, and it remains uncertain whether the alleged breach has indeed occurred and what data was compromised. Acer’s customers, employees, and stakeholders will be closely watching developments as they unfold.

Potential Consequences

However, Acer could suffer from financial losses and reputational damage if the breach is confirmed. Confidential data leaks could erode customer trust in the company’s ability to protect their personal and sensitive information, leading to a loss of business and market share.

Moreover, the leaked information could be used by competitors to gain an unfair advantage in the market. The stolen confidential product model documentation and other corporate information could provide valuable insights into Acer’s plans and strategies, enabling competitors to plan their moves accordingly.

In addition, the leak of staff manuals and technical issues could also compromise Acer’s internal operations and security, making the company vulnerable to further cyberattacks and data breaches.

As such, Acer must take swift and decisive action to investigate the alleged data leak and implement measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. This includes conducting a thorough assessment of its systems and infrastructure, strengthening its cybersecurity protocols and policies, and enhancing employee training and awareness of data protection.

In an attempt to contact Acer regarding the alleged data breach, the media has reached out to the company for a comment, but Acer has not yet responded. The lack of response raises concerns about the company’s awareness of the breach and its efforts to contain and mitigate its impact.

If the breach is confirmed, Acer could face severe consequences, including lost revenue, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties for failing to protect its customers’ sensitive data. Given the size and scope of the company, any data breach can have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only Acer but also its customers and partners.

The research team has confirmed that the sample data in the post contains files dated 2022, which could indicate a separate breach. However, the team also noted that the seller could have modified the data to appear more recent to deceive other malicious actors into purchasing it.

In any case, the situation highlights the increasing threat of data breaches and the need for firms to have robust security procedures to safeguard customer data. and that of their customers. As the investigation continues, Acer’s stakeholders will watch closely for updates on the alleged data breach and the company’s response.

Timing and Possible Breach Date

The malicious actors behind the post claim that the leak dates to February 2023. If this is confirmed, it will point to a breach separate from the one Acer experienced in 2021, when the REvil ransomware attacked the company, demanding a $50 million ransom.

This alleged breach comes as a reminder of the increasing threat of cyber-attacks, particularly as companies continue to store large amounts of sensitive data. As the world becomes increasingly digital, businesses must take all necessary precautions to protect their customer’s and employees’ personal and confidential information. Each breach has the potential for devastating consequences, including lost revenue, reputational damage, and legal repercussions.

Businesses must adopt a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, including regular security assessments, employee training on best practices, and implementing robust security measures to safeguard against potential threats. As cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated, it is essential that companies remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect themselves from cyber-attacks.

As the situation with Acer unfolds, it is imperative that the company takes swift and effective action to identify and address any potential data breaches. The company must communicate transparently with its customers, employees, and stakeholders and take all necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Conclusion

Acer, a Taiwanese IT firm, claims that hackers broke into its systems and took more than 60 terabytes of data. A group going by the name “Desorden” claimed to have taken databases and other files from compromised Acer India servers in a post on a hacking forum that was open to the public.

The hackers released a link to a sample of the material they had obtained and said they would release more after they had examined it. Also, they released a video in which they can be seen purportedly stealing data from Acer. Several Acer dealers and distributors are said to have exploited the stolen files to access information on millions of their customers and corporate, financial, and audit papers.