Amnesty Canada Target of China-linked Cyberattack

The English-language division of Amnesty International’s Canadian office claims it was the subject of a “sophisticated” hacking attempt that it suspects is connected to China. Amnesty International Canada said in a statement on Monday that the cyber security breach was discovered for the first time on October 5 when suspicious activity was noticed on Amnesty’s IT infrastructure. It continued by saying that quick action was taken to safeguard the systems and look into the attack’s origin. “As a group that promotes human rights around the world, we are well aware that we could be the target of state-sponsored efforts to obstruct or monitor our activities. The security and privacy of our activists, staff, funders, and stakeholders remain our top priority, and we will not be intimidated by this, said Ketty Nivyabandi, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada.

