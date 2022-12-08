Apple Advances User Security With Powerful New Data Protections

As the latest step in its continuous endeavor to give people even better ways to protect their data, Apple today unveiled three cutting-edge security capabilities aimed at defending against attacks to user data in the cloud. Users may confirm they are communicating exclusively with the people they wish to with the help of iMessage Contact Key Verification. Users can choose to require a physical security key to sign in to their Apple ID account with Security Keys for Apple ID. Users can choose to further safeguard sensitive iCloud data, such as iCloud Backup, Photos, Notes, and more, with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which employs end-to-end encryption to give Apple’s highest level of cloud data protection.

With best-in-class device encryption and data protections built directly into our custom chips, as well as features like Lockdown Mode, which provides an extremely high level of optional security for users like journalists, human rights activists, and diplomats, these new features join a suite of other safeguards that make Apple products the most secure on the market. Apple is dedicated to enhancing security on devices and in the cloud, as well as to continuously introducing additional safeguards.

“Any steps that protect the privacy of individuals and give them the option to protect their data in transit and in storage is a good move.” commented below by Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4.