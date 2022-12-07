Cambridge Water: Customer Details Targeted In Cyber Attack, Expert Weighs In

1.6 million clients of a UK water utility were the subject of a malicious cyberattack. It occurs at a time when hosepipes are not permitted in many areas of the nation due to droughts brought on by the persistently high temperatures.
Customers have been told by South Staffordshire PLC, the parent company of South Staffs Water and Cambridge Water, tonight that the event has not had an impact on water supplies.
It said in a statement that it has “strong systems and controls” set up to immediately execute emergency measures in such a case.
The company’s corporate IT network was still “experiencing disruption,” it continued, although teams were “trying to rectify this as swiftly as possible.”
“It is vital to emphasize that our customer service staff are conducting business as usual,” the statement’s addition read.
In order to keep our customers and the appropriate governmental and regulatory agencies informed as our investigations progress, we work closely with them.
Sometimes it takes a security incident hitting an unexpected target to drive home the importance of data security!
It might come as a surprise to some that a water supply company was targeted, but we should remember that any organization that holds sensitive information—and that includes the vast majority of businesses, enterprises, or other organizations—is one that should anticipate a cyber-attack at any time, because threat actors can use that sensitive information as leverage to induce ransom payments. Your data is their target. An end-to-end data security platform can mitigate the severity and fallout of these attacks by finding and labelling sensitive data, then protecting it with data-centric security methods such as tokenization or format-preserving encryption. Tokenization, for example, can replace sensitive information with representational tokens that are indecipherable, though the tokenized information still retains the original data format. Threat actors might get their hands on it, but if they can’t understand it then they can’t use it as leverage.