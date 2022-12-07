Cambridge Water: Customer Details Targeted In Cyber Attack, Expert Weighs In

1.6 million clients of a UK water utility were the subject of a malicious cyberattack. It occurs at a time when hosepipes are not permitted in many areas of the nation due to droughts brought on by the persistently high temperatures.

Customers have been told by South Staffordshire PLC, the parent company of South Staffs Water and Cambridge Water, tonight that the event has not had an impact on water supplies.

It said in a statement that it has “strong systems and controls” set up to immediately execute emergency measures in such a case.

The company’s corporate IT network was still “experiencing disruption,” it continued, although teams were “trying to rectify this as swiftly as possible.”

“It is vital to emphasize that our customer service staff are conducting business as usual,” the statement’s addition read.

In order to keep our customers and the appropriate governmental and regulatory agencies informed as our investigations progress, we work closely with them.