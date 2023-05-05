Cisco Issues Urgent Security Warning For End-of-Life Phone Adapters

Cisco has warned that SPA112 2-Port Phone Adapters have a serious security flaw that could be used by a remote attacker to run any code on vulnerable devices. The problem, which is known as CVE-2023-20126, it also has a CVSS score of 9.8 out of a maximum of 10. Catalpa of DBappSecurity was given credit by the company for pointing out the problem.

Without upgrading their hardware, users of this solution can connect their analog phones and fax machines to a VoIP provider. “This vulnerability is caused by the fact that the firmware upgrade function does not have an authentication process,” the company said in a bulletin.

An attacker sees this flaw and decides to manipulate things by updating a device to a specially made version of the software. If the attack worked, the attacker could run any code on the vulnerable device with full access.

Even though the flaw is serious, the company that makes networking equipment said it has no plans to fix it because the devices have reached the end of life (EoL) as of June 1, 2020.

It instead suggests that users switch to a Cisco ATA 190 Series Analog Telephone Adapter, which won’t get any more updates after March 31, 2024. There is no evidence to back up the fact that the flaw has been used for bad purposes in the real world.

