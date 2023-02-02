City Of London Traders Hit By Russia-Linked Cyberattack

Following an attack on a firm that is crucial to the British financial system by a ransomware group with Russian ties, trading in the City of London has fallen into disarray. A top official in the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday that the hack on a UK-based software company that disrupted some futures trading doesn’t pose a “systemic danger to the financial sector.” 42 of ION Trading UK’s clients were impacted by the incident, which was first made public on Tuesday. Numerous European and American banks and brokers were forced to process trades manually.

According to afflicted brokers, the outage is hurting critical procedures like the computation of margin calls and regulatory reporting on significant market holdings. The company’s software performs derivatives trades across stock, bond, and commodities markets. A corporate spokesperson confirmed letters from ION obtained by Bloomberg, the contents of which the attack was carried out by the Russian ransomware group LockBit.

According to Todd Conklin, the problem is “at the moment limited to a few smaller and mid-size enterprises and does not pose a systemic risk to the financial sector,” according to the Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection of the Treasury’s deputy assistant secretary.

He continued, “We remain in contact with important partners in the financial sector, and we will advise of any modifications to our assessment. A third-party software provider reported problems, according to CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Cboe Global Markets Inc. are exchange operators. on Wednesday. The firm warned that those problems might impact the timeframe of issuing exchange reports by the end of the day.

In a message to members, CME stated that “any impact on clearing members may alter the contents and timeliness of the release of exchange data, including open interest.”

ION Crisis Current Effect On The Market

The ION crisis is still having an effect on the market as of Wednesday, according to StoneX Financial Ltd., a clearing and execution service provider. According to the company, “other procedures are being taken to clear trading activity, with priority being given to expiring contracts.”

Additionally impacted was access to books and records, and StoneX claimed it was unable to conduct due diligence on payment and transfer requests, leading to processing delays. A StoneX spokesman declined to comment. “We cannot guarantee that these requests will be handled until the issue is repaired.”

The cutoff time for members to undertake position maintenance has been extended by two hours, according to the ICE Futures Europe exchange, until further notice.

More rapid and automated software As trading on international exchanges has become faster and more automated, companies like ION have prospered, but in the process, they have grown to be an increasingly important component of the plumbing in contemporary financial markets.

Due to issues matching off trades routed via ION, competing trade-processing systems have also been impacted. As a workaround, specific trades are being handled manually, according to the brokers. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Futures Industry Association called market participants on a number of occasions to address the occurrence.

The Dutch lender ABN Amro Bank NV’s US clearing unit informed its clients in a message seen by Bloomberg on Tuesday that the disruption would cause its overnight processing to be delayed and that on Wednesday, it would continue to run manually. According to a bank representative, the letter was issued to customers on Wednesday as a precaution. However, the company was able to continue operating generally after putting in place a backup system.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is aware of the situation involving ION, according to spokesman Steve Adamske, and is “working closely with impacted parties, regulators, and other market players to ensure orderly resolution.”

One of the most well-known ransomware groups in the world, Lockbit, utilizes malicious software to encrypt data on its victims’ computers, rendering them unusable. The group then demands money in exchange for the files’ unlocking. According to the US Justice Department, the organization has been active since at least January 2020 and has hacked up to 1,000 people in the US and other countries while demanding at least $100 million in ransom.

Conclusion

