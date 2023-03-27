14 Million Customer Details Breached In Latitude Financial Firm

The personal information of 14 million Australians and New Zealanders was stolen as a result of a serious security breach. Systems at consumer lending company Latitude Group revealed on Monday that the information had been stolen from them after a theft discovered two weeks prior.

The information from 7.9 million driver’s licenses and the passport numbers of about 53,000 people were stolen. Latitude Financial acknowledged in a statement that an additional 6.1 million records—including names, addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth—dating back at least to 2005 were also stolen in this month’s incident.

Latitude Financial just suffered a huge data breach about 2 weeks ago.



Potentially the largest known data breach on a financial institution in Australia.



The consumer loan company reported to the ASX on Monday that less than 100 customers had their monthly financial statements stolen. The corporation expressed its unequivocal regret and acknowledged that many of its consumers will find today’s statement upsetting.

We’re sending letters describing our intentions for repair to all current and former customers, applicants, and others whose information was compromised. If consumers change their identification documents, the business claimed that Latitude financial will refund them.

The personal information of 14 million Latitude Financial customers in Australia and New Zealand was stolen during a breach. Ahmed Fahour, the CEO, expressed his disappointment that so many additional clients and applicants had been impacted by the issue and promised a thorough investigation.

He advised clients to exercise greater caution when it came to cyber security. “We strongly advise all of our clients to exercise caution and to keep an eye out for any unusual activity involving their accounts. He said that customers would never receive a call from us asking for their credentials.

“We keep working nonstop to resume our operations securely. In preparation for our operational resumption in the upcoming days, we are repairing the platforms damaged by the attack and adding more security monitoring.

Latitude revealed on March 16 that it had discovered a “complex and malicious cyber-attack” on its systems a few days prior; however, at the time, it believed it involved only a small number of client records—perhaps a few hundred thousand—rather than a large number.

Data Breach Extremely Alarming

According to the federal minister for cyber security Clare O’Neil, the disclosure of the most recent data breach is extremely alarming. She stated, “The administration shares the annoyance and worry felt by many residents who believe that their data may now have been stolen on several occasions.

“Latitude Financial is working with the government to address this problem, and we anticipate the business to keep giving the government all the information it need as soon as possible.”

According to O’Neil, the government continues to believe that no customer should be responsible for the costs associated with a data breach, and the two parties cooperate to guarantee that the impacted customers are safe from current and potential hazards.

She claimed that the National Coordination Mechanism, whose members had already convened five times, had been established by the government in March to coordinate state and federal agencies in order to support Latitude and its clients.

Senator James Patterson, the spokesman for the opposition’s cyber security team, tweeted that the data breach was upsetting news for Latitude’s clients and that the Australian Federal Police were looking into it. He stated, “The government must immediately offer calm, realistic information about the ramifications of the attack and any measures clients should take to lessen the hazard.

The corporation is cooperating with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and independent consultants as the Australian Federal Police conducts an investigation. The incident is the most recent to affect millions of Australians; big companies like Optus and Medibank have reported recent significant cyber incidents.

Nigel Phair is employed by Monash University’s Department of Software Systems & Cybersecurity. He claimed that all online users must protect their personal information in the current environment, adding that Latitude’s clients should take extra precautions in the future. Users of Latitude were advised to keep a close eye on all of their accounts for any erroneous emails, texts, or transactions.

What Does Latitude Financial Suggest?

On Monday, the non-bank lender advised being cautious with all online conversations and transactions in a statement to the ASX.

If you believe that hackers have accessed your personal information, follow these instructions.

Watch out for phone, mail, and email phishing schemes.

Confirming the legitimacy of communications received.

Avoiding responding to texts from eerie or unfamiliar numbers.

Often changing passwords with “strong” passwords, refraining from reissuing passwords, and turning on multi-factor authentication for any online accounts that support it.

Latitude won’t get in touch with clients and request passwords or confidential information.

Conclusion

According to Latitude Financial, a cyber-attack that was previously reported this month led to the theft of over 14 million client records, including highly sensitive personal data. In a statement released today, the consumer lender with headquarters in Melbourne said that hackers stole 7.9 million driver’s license details from Australia and New Zealand, 40% of which had been provided to the business in the previous ten years. 94% of the 6.1 million more documents that were stolen, which dated back to 2005, were given before 2013. However, many of these will still be valid, including personal information like name, address, phone number, and birthdate.

A total of 53,000 passport numbers as well as the financial records of “fewer than 100 consumers,” were stolen. Latitude Financial first asserted that the intrusion had only led to the loss of about 100,000 identity documents and 225,000 customer details. Although it asserted that no suspicious activity had been seen since March 16, the company is probably going to suffer a lot of fallout from the incident. Consumers will undoubtedly be subjected to a barrage of convincing phishing assaults utilizing stolen data to gain bank information. Con artists may also purchase the data online to try to commit identity fraud. Ahmed Fahour, CEO of Latitude Financial, apologized to the clients who were negatively impacted by today’s revelation and called it “hugely upsetting.”