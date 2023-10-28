Dark web monitoring services for business

Domain privacy protection services
Corporate domain monitoring
- Stolen credentials (email addresses, usernames, passwords, and more) found on the Dark Web can indicate that your company or your employees may have been compromised, and you should take action right away.
- Cybercriminals buy stolen credentials and use them to infiltrate your company and steal your data. CyberGaruda’s dark web monitoring uses threat intelligence to identify and expose your company’s stolen credentials alerting you immediately when a breach has been detected and allowing your team to respond quickly to prevent an expensive data loss.
- People re-use credentials for personal and business use, allowing cybercriminals to gain access to company systems when personal credentials are compromised.
Domain protection
- Breachseal’s 24×7 domain security monitoring services ensures important security measures and technologies are enabled in the environment to prevent unauthorized domain actions, such as transferring a domain or making DNS updates, and avoiding accidental domain expiration if your credit card on file expires.
- The solution also prevents some of the common hacking methods like spoofing, customer phishing, impersonations, and website hacking.
- The solution constantly monitors new domain registrations to ensure they do not resemble your brand and tag fraudulent domains thus minimizing this critical threat.
- The solution also provides better control for site owners regarding the display of Who is data and adds layers of protection against spamming, data theft, and even “real world,” threats due to the publication of a user’s home address and phone number.
Third party supply chain monitoring
- The largest breaches come from 3rd-parties, vendors in your supply chain who provide invaluable goods and services to your business.
- What makes them invaluable also creates significant risk for your company. Many vendors integrate with your network to be proactive for your benefit, and that same integration exposes your network.
- Cybercriminals buy stolen credentials and use them to infiltrate your company and steal your data.
- Breachseal’s dark web monitoring uses threat intelligence to identify and expose your company’s stolen credentials, alerting you immediately when a breach has been detected and allowing your team to respond quickly to prevent an expensive data loss.