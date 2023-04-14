Darktrace Research Reveals No Proof Of LockBit Compromise

On Thursday, the cybersecurity firm Darktrace released a statement after being mentioned on the LockBit ransomware group’s breach website. We learned of tweets from the cybercriminal LockBit earlier this morning, which claimed to have infiltrated Darktrace’s internal security systems and accessed our data. Our security specialists have thoroughly examined our internal systems and have found no signs of compromise, according to Darktrace.

“No compromised Darktrace data are linked to in any LockBit social media posts. We are sure our systems are still secure and all client data is completely protected based on our current investigations. Still, we will continue to monitor the situation very attentively. The declaration was made in response to a post indicating that the ransomware group had targeted Darktrace on LockBit’s leak website. The post implied that Darktrace data had been stolen, and thieves demanded a $1 million ransom.

The reliability of the RaaS service operated by LockBit ransomware gang seems to have declined. They appear to have become negligent in managing the service, as fake victims and meaningless data have begun to fill the list, which is being left unattended. pic.twitter.com/mfGhH93oYh — Fusion Intelligence Center @ DarkTracer (@darktracer_int) April 12, 2023

Darktrace does not appear to have been compromised by LockBit or even targeted. Rather, it appears that the entry on the LockBit leak website is a response to a recent tweet from the unrelated threat intelligence firm DarkTracer from Singapore. About the trash data being released on the LockBit leak website, DarkTracer stated on Wednesday that “the reliability of the RaaS service offered by LockBit ransomware gang seems to have diminished.”

It appears that the bogus data on the LockBit website was test data that the hackers released while performing maintenance. Because of the accusations made by DarkTracer, the hackers mistook it for Darktrace UK and released a post claiming to have hacked Darktrace. For ransomware gangs, such errors are commonplace.

The fact that LockBit did not directly target DarkTracer is also essential to notice. Last year, LockBit claimed to have stolen hundreds of terabytes of data from cybersecurity company Entrust. The business acknowledged that its internal operating systems had been compromised and some files had been taken, but it hasn’t yet made further disclosures about the scope of the hack.

In the past, LockBit had a history of making exaggerated statements about cybersecurity firms. It was discovered that there had not been a hack and that the organization had just made up the allegations as retaliation for a story linking them to Evil Corp. last year when they claimed to have stolen hundreds of thousands of data from Mandiant.

LockBit feared that being affiliated with Evil Corp might hinder ransomware victims from paying because the company is on the US government’s list of sanctioned parties.

