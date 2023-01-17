Datadog Changes RPM Signing Key Exposed in CircleCI Hack

Datadog, a cloud security company, reports that a recent CircleCI security incident exposed one of its RPM GPG signing keys and its passphrase. The business has yet to discover proof that this key has been compromised or misused.

Datadog stated that as of January 16th, 2023, it had no proof that the key was actually leaked or misused. Still, out of an abundance of caution, it was nevertheless taking the following steps. Datadog has issued a new version of its Agent 5 RPM for CentOS/RHEL.

Signed with a new key in response to CircleCI’s announcement that the threat actor took customers’ environment variables, tokens, and keys from its databases. The business has also issued a fresh Linux install script that deletes the problematic key from the RPM and Datadog repositories.

Datadog Assures That Its Repos Are Unaffected

Even if the attacker were to successfully obtain the signing key and create a malicious RPM package, according to Datadog, they would still need access to the official package repositories in order to utilize it to attack the company’s customers.

“The legitimate Datadog repositories were unaffected. If the signing key were to be genuinely released, it could be used to create an RPM package that appears to be from Datadog, but that alone would not be sufficient to add it to our official package repository “said Datadog.

The created RPM package needs to be uploaded to a system repository by a hypothetical attacker who possesses the compromised key. Customers are encouraged to make sure that their systems stop believing the compromised key, and if they still do, to remove the key and check that Datadog created all installed copies following the steps found here.

This information was posted by Datadog as a “Frequently Asked Question” on its documentation page; however, it isn’t placed next to the other FAQs on the business’ website. Additionally, Datadog added the “noindex” and “nofollow” tags to its metadata.

The announcement from Datadog comes after CircleCI said on Friday one of its systems had been compromised by malware on a laptop belonging to an engineer.

Malware On Employee’s Laptop Exploited

Early in January, CircleCI made its initial security problem disclosure and advised all clients to rotate their secrets and tokens. The attackers used a 2FA-backed SSO session cookie from the employee’s compromised device to log into the software business’s internal systems and steal client secrets; the software company said last week.

The business said that “unauthorized access to third-party systems” had already been discovered by a few of its customers (“fewer than 5”), and it advised clients to start looking into their environments for unusual behavior on December 16, 2022.

CircleCI discovered on January 4, 2023, that malware installed on an engineer’s laptop on December 16 had been exploited to steal a 2FA-backed SSO session, giving the attackers access to the business’s internal systems.

According to its study, the virus was able to steal session cookies, which allowed the attackers to pose as the targeted employee from a distance and get access to a portion of its production systems.

Hackers were able to “access and exfiltrate data from a subset of databases and stores, including customer environment variables, tokens, and keys” by using the hacked employee account to create production access tokens. According to CircleCI, the attackers conducted a survey on December 19 and exfiltrated the confidential data on December 22.

The third-party “extracted encryption keys from a running process, enabling them to access the encrypted data potentially,” the company stated. “Though all the data exfiltrated was encrypted at rest.”

“We encourage customers who have not yet taken action to do so to prevent unauthorized access to third-party systems and stores,” the blog concluded. CircleCi had asked its customers to rotate all secrets stored in its systems. “These can be stored in project environment variables or in contexts.”

Conclusion

