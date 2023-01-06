Employee Tokens Stolen Through Slack GitHub Account

Users of one of the leading business communication and collaboration platforms, Slack, have been warned that hackers have stolen several of its private source code repositories. At the same time, Slack insists the damage is minimal.

Slack revealed the incident on December 31. In an effort to avoid drawing too much attention, businesses frequently announce data breaches just before or around big holidays.

Slack, however, claimed to have been aware of the questionable activity on December 29, so it may have simply wanted to alert customers to the situation as soon as possible.

Employee Tokens Stolen And Used To Gain Access

Investigation results indicated that on December 27, the intruders downloaded private code repositories. The hackers could use stolen employee tokens to access the company’s externally hosted GitHub repository. A “small number” of employees, the corporation claimed, were affected.

Consumer data or data that may be utilized to obtain customer data was not included in the affected repositories. Additionally, according to the business, they lacked the core codebase of Slack.

Our current research demonstrates that the threat actor did not get access to other parts of Slack’s environment, such as the production environment, or other Slack resources or customer data. We have also rotated all relevant credentials as a precaution, and there was no effect on our code or services, according to Slack.

Based on the information that is now available, Slack’s vulnerability was not the cause of the unauthorized access; it was added. We will keep looking into it and watching for more exposure.

Slack made its announcement about the theft of some of its source code from its GitHub repositories around a week after Okta, a provider of identity and access management systems did the same. It’s not apparent whether the instances are connected.

This year, there have been a number of source code-related security problems. The private repositories of dozens of organizations were downloaded using stolen OAuth tokens given to Heroku and Travis CI, according to GitHub’s April report. That attack, according to GitHub, was very focused.

Hackers have stolen some of Slack's private source code repositories, but the enterprise communication and collaboration platform said the impact is limited.#github #hackers #hacker #data #slack pic.twitter.com/b4kBVwJk0X — Cyber Security News (@QuiteHacker) January 6, 2023

Best Practices For Protecting API Keys

The following are best practices to observe in protecting API keys.

Implementing an API key management program:

This can help reduce some of the dangers described above, which is a crucial step in ensuring API keys are protected. For instance, giving API keys expiration dates can lessen the impact of finding a hard-coded API key. In the event of a hack or breach, key management would enable a company to invalidate the API keys instantly.

API keys that limit rates:

The API service is maintained in good condition by a rate-limiting and monitoring system that maintains the API keys safe. If an attacker is successful in getting beyond your encrypted authentication and authorization procedures, rate limiting prevents your API from becoming overloaded. For instance, a user’s unusually high volume of requests might be a sign of malicious activity, such as a denial-of-service attack.

User authentication:

You must be aware of who is using your API in order to provide the most basic level of defense against attackers. Users must therefore register by receiving API keys. You may manage who uses your API by giving out API keys to impose basic authentication. You can watch over and identify who is making API requests, thanks to it.

Develop secure API code techniques for developers:

Because they frequently comprise the desired function and the payload/content, which may include sensitive data and access to API keys, APIs operate somewhat differently than conventional applications. It’s essential that developers have the training they need to recognize these minute variations and take them into consideration when writing their code.

Adopt a framework for API specification:

Adopting an API design framework like OpenAPI will support efforts to train developers. This makes ensuring that the API is written in accordance with the given specifications, including how API keys are handled and used. Additional advantages of specification frameworks include increased security overall, consistency, and quality.

An organization cannot ensure the security of its API keys with a single action. It takes teamwork from the security team, application owners, and developers to improve your API key protection posture.

Conclusion

Slack received notification of questionable activity on their GitHub account on December 29, 2022. Following an inquiry, the business learned that a small number of employee tokens had been taken and misused to access a hosted external repository. On December 27, the threat actor also downloaded private code repositories, although neither the main codebase for Slack nor any client data were contained in those downloads. Slack is an instant messaging program for organizational communication. It has more than 10 million daily active users.