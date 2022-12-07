Expert Commentary: Microsoft Has Warned Europe To Be On Alert For Cyber Attacks From Russia This Winter

Microsoft has issued a warning to European nations to be on the lookout for Russian cyberattacks this winter, just as several Russian organizations, including the nation’s second-largest bank, have been targeted.
The government-controlled VTB Financial Institution in St. Petersburg stated on Tuesday that it was experiencing a “unprecedented cyber attack from overseas” and that the DDoS flood was the biggest in the history of the bank.
The bank said in a statement made available to Russian media that “an analysis of the DDoS attack reveals that it was organized and large-scale.” Its goal is to make consumers of the bank unhappy by impeding the provision of banking services.
While “most” of the network flooding traffic emanated from “foreign portions of the internet,” some of it, the bank said, was “of special concern” because it came from Russian IP addresses.
VTB stated, “We can not discount the possibility that some of these Russian addresses may have been involved in the attack as a result of cyber fraud. “All discovered Russian IP addresses will be provided to law enforcement agencies for verification, as planning and taking part in a DDoS assault are both prohibited activities,” the statement reads.
Microsoft has been a close partner to Ukraine during this escalating conflict as shown by their recent commitment to extend technology support for the country through June 2023 valued at roughly $100 million. Together they collect intelligence from the battlefield vital to businesses and organizations that could potentially be targeted in winter months ahead as retaliation for providing assistance to Ukraine and its operations.
While cyber efforts at the beginning of the conflict were primarily aimed at Ukrainian infrastructure, we’re now seeing destructive efforts expand to Poland where transportation and logistics industries were recently the target of a ransomware attack noted after its ransom note, “Prestige ransomware.” With this change in the war, it’s potentially signaling what’s to come. If this was in the land, air and space domain we would expect kinetic attacks. However, we are living in a digital age where cyber warfare can be just as crippling when aimed at supply chains, critical infrastructure, and battlefield logistics. With Russia now cut off, they will need to plug holes, resulting in increased attacks on businesses and rising acts of espionage.
Companies need to remain vigilant throughout the remainder of the year, a time when staff is limited, cyber attacks surge and remote work environments continue to challenge IT teams. The practice of good cyber hygiene – patching, vulnerability management, asset discovery – is vital for their protection and business continuity.