Expert Commentary: Microsoft Has Warned Europe To Be On Alert For Cyber Attacks From Russia This Winter

Microsoft has issued a warning to European nations to be on the lookout for Russian cyberattacks this winter, just as several Russian organizations, including the nation’s second-largest bank, have been targeted.

The government-controlled VTB Financial Institution in St. Petersburg stated on Tuesday that it was experiencing a “unprecedented cyber attack from overseas” and that the DDoS flood was the biggest in the history of the bank.

The bank said in a statement made available to Russian media that “an analysis of the DDoS attack reveals that it was organized and large-scale.” Its goal is to make consumers of the bank unhappy by impeding the provision of banking services.

While “most” of the network flooding traffic emanated from “foreign portions of the internet,” some of it, the bank said, was “of special concern” because it came from Russian IP addresses.

VTB stated, “We can not discount the possibility that some of these Russian addresses may have been involved in the attack as a result of cyber fraud. “All discovered Russian IP addresses will be provided to law enforcement agencies for verification, as planning and taking part in a DDoS assault are both prohibited activities,” the statement reads.