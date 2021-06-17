1.1 Bil Pieces Of User Data Scraped From Alibaba’s Taobao Shopping Site

BACKGROUND:
The Wall Street Journal reports that Alibaba’s Taobao shopping website was hit by a web crawler that collected users’ ID and mobile phone data for eight months, according to a Chinese court filing, and more than 1.1 billion pieces of user data were captured. Clement Chen, an assistant professor of law at the University of Hong Kong, noted that Chinese consumers predominantly use their mobile phones to sign up for most Internet services, thus cell phone data helps a bad actor identify their social media accounts and other PII. Taobao.com is ranked by web traffic statistics and analytics site Hypestat as the 8th most popular website worldwide, with 10 billion+ monthly visits.
Experts Comments
It's hard to say exactly how the scraping was done but it seems likely that the API was the route into the data and most probably a BOLA (Broken Object Level Authorization) vulnerability was exploited to access it. Recent security research into mHeath apps and APIs disclosed similar issues. The key lesson is understanding the importance of ensuring that the user getting the data is really authorized to do so. Vulnerabilities like this are hard to track down, and while enterprises are doing so.....Read More
It's hard to say exactly how the scraping was done but it seems likely that the API was the route into the data and most probably a BOLA (Broken Object Level Authorization) vulnerability was exploited to access it. Recent security research into mHeath apps and APIs disclosed similar issues. The key lesson is understanding the importance of ensuring that the user getting the data is really authorized to do so. Vulnerabilities like this are hard to track down, and while enterprises are doing so it is good practice to shield APIs so that scripts intent on data scraping - or worse - are blocked.Read Less
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Two things about this breach are concerning. First, 1.1 billion users is an ENORMOUS number! So many Chinese mobile phone numbers are now at risk of being used to commit vishing and texting schemes, as well as potential identity theft when paired with the user's real name identification. Second, the attacker had been collecting data for eight months before Alibaba noticed. Eight months is an eternity in cyber space, and accounts for the software developer's ability to gather that many mobile.....Read More
Two things about this breach are concerning. First, 1.1 billion users is an ENORMOUS number! So many Chinese mobile phone numbers are now at risk of being used to commit vishing and texting schemes, as well as potential identity theft when paired with the user's real name identification. Second, the attacker had been collecting data for eight months before Alibaba noticed. Eight months is an eternity in cyber space, and accounts for the software developer's ability to gather that many mobile phone numbers. As always, cyber defenses should be deployed that are able discover anomalous activity in real-time and prevent attackers from compromising your data.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Saryu Nayyar, CEO, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Eight months is an eternity in cyber space...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/1-1-bil-pieces-of-user-data-scraped-from-alibabas-taobao-shopping-site
Facebook Message
@Saryu Nayyar, CEO, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Eight months is an eternity in cyber space...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/1-1-bil-pieces-of-user-data-scraped-from-alibabas-taobao-shopping-site