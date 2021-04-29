16 Percent of Mobile Devices are Infected with Malware in Emerging Markets, Expert Weighs in

BACKGROUND:

A recent survey has found that in emerging markets such as Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Thailand, 16 percent of mobile devices that processed a transaction was found to be infected with malware. Insights come from Secure-D processing 1 billion mobile transactions and service sign-ups for 35 mobile operators in 23 emerging markets covering nearly 840 million users. The report reveals the scale of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mobile ad fraud and malware. 46,000 malicious apps were detected in circulation, with a global block rate of 95 percent. This translates as 16 percent of mobile devices carrying at least one infected app.

Experts Comments