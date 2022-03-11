16 Vulnerabilities Found In Firmware Of HP Enterprise Devices

It has been reported that firmware security company Binarly has discovered at least 13 serious vulnerabilities affecting BIOS firmware present on devices by HP and possibly other manufacturers, resulting in a total of 15 CVE identifiers. The vulnerabilities have been characterized as stack overflows, heap overflows, and corruption of memory. All of these security holes have been assigned “high severity” ratings. The flaws affect a wide range of enterprise products made by HP, including desktop, laptop, point-of-sale, and edge computing devices.

Experts Comments