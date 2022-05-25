2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, Cyber Security Experts Reactions

The 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report has been released and the study provides an analysis on security breaches and attack vectors from the last year.

https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/reports/2022/dbir/2022-dbir-data-breach-investigations-report.pdf

Here are Key findings:

This year Ransomware has continued its upward trend with an almost 13% increase–a rise as big as the last five years combined (for a total of 25% this year).

Supply chain was responsible for 62% of System Intrusion incidents this year. Unlike a Financially motivated actor, Nation-state threat actors may skip the breach and keep the access.

Error continues to be a dominant trend and is responsible for 13% of breaches. This finding is heavily influenced by misconfigured cloud storage. While this is the second year in a row that we have seen a slight leveling out for this pattern, the fallibility of employees should not be discounted.

The human element continues to drive breaches. This year 82% of breaches involved the human element. Whether it is the Use of stolen credentials, Phishing, Misuse, or simply an Error, people continue to play a very large role in incidents and breaches alike.

