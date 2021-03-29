300,000 User Accounts Exposed After Credit Card Hacking Forum Is Hacked

Carding Mafia, a forum for stealing and trading credit cards, has fallen victim to being hacked by hackers – with almost 300,000 user accounts exposed, according to data breach notification service, Have I Been Pwned.
Most of the compromised accounts have fake data and IPs from anonymous VPNs or proxies that are not likely to bring much actionable evidence to law enforcement agencies for investigation. Even the Western law enforcement agencies are currently underequipped to investigate and prosecute cybercrime on a large scale, and will probably not initiate investigatory operations after the leak.
On the other hand, private messages – if also stolen – can be a treasure trove: many beginners carelessly expose sensitive technical, personal and other details there. Even a simple analysis of the unencrypted messages can paint a broad picture of the underground marketplace and shed light on the true identities of wrongdoers and their clients. Cybercriminals will probably not exploit the stolen information in an aggressive manner except for some rival gangs aiming to stiff competition.
It would be interesting to learn about the origins of the hack, but mostly it will have stemmed from a 0day in forum web software, compromised admin’s machine or maybe even a password reuse attack. We will probably not get a forensic report and may just observe how the situation develops.Read Less
