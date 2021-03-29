Expert Comments

300,000 User Accounts Exposed After Credit Card Hacking Forum Is Hacked

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Carding Mafia, a forum for stealing and trading credit cards, has fallen victim to being hacked by hackers – with almost 300,000 user accounts exposed, according to data breach notification service, Have I Been Pwned.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Ilia Kolochenko
March 29, 2021
CEO
ImmuniWeb

Cybercriminals will probably not exploit the stolen information in an aggressive manner.

Most of the compromised accounts have fake data and IPs from anonymous VPNs or proxies that are not likely to bring much actionable evidence to law enforcement agencies for investigation. Even the Western law enforcement agencies are currently underequipped to investigate and prosecute cybercrime on a large scale, and will probably not initiate investigatory operations after the leak.

 

On the other hand, private messages – if also stolen – can be a treasure trove: many beginners carelessly

.....Read More

Most of the compromised accounts have fake data and IPs from anonymous VPNs or proxies that are not likely to bring much actionable evidence to law enforcement agencies for investigation. Even the Western law enforcement agencies are currently underequipped to investigate and prosecute cybercrime on a large scale, and will probably not initiate investigatory operations after the leak.

 

On the other hand, private messages – if also stolen – can be a treasure trove: many beginners carelessly expose sensitive technical, personal and other details there. Even a simple analysis of the unencrypted messages can paint a broad picture of the underground marketplace and shed light on the true identities of wrongdoers and their clients. Cybercriminals will probably not exploit the stolen information in an aggressive manner except for some rival gangs aiming to stiff competition.

 

It would be interesting to learn about the origins of the hack, but mostly it will have stemmed from a 0day in forum web software, compromised admin’s machine or maybe even a password reuse attack. We will probably not get a forensic report and may just observe how the situation develops.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

CISA’s ICS Medical Advisory On CT Scanners & Cybersecurity –...

World Backup Day – Experts Responses

Expert Commentary On UK Gov Cyber Security Report

Experts Insight On Babuk Locker Ransomware Gang Leaks Military Contractor’s...

Accellion Breach Leaks University & Health System Data – Expert...

UK Clothing Retailer Breached, Tells Customers Not To Disclose It

Security Expert Reacted On Facebook For Wordpress Vulnerabilities

IoT Maker Sierra Wireless Suffers Ransomware Attack – Experts Reaction...

Experts On NCSC’s Warning To Education Sector Around Cyberattacks

CNA Ins. Cyber Attack- Expert Comments