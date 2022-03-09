68% Govt Covid Passport Apps At Risk

Symantec is reporting that two-thirds of the digital vaccine apps they analyzed exhibited risky behavior.

Governments have been requiring people to carry so-called “digital passport apps” that store proof of a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The apps store a person’s full name, ID number, date of birth, and other (PII) either encoded in a QR code or displayed in the app. Symantec studied 40 vaccine passport and ten validation (scanner) apps and found that 27 of them suffered from the following security risks:

Threat App count App percentage

Accesses External Storage 17 43%

Disables SSL CA Validation 2 5%

Does Not Require HTTPS 15 38%

Sends Data Unencrypted 2 5%

Uses Amazon Hardcoded Credentials 1 3%

Grand Total 27 68%

Experts Comments