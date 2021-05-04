92% Of Organisations Who Pay Ransoms Don’t Get All Their Data Back

As reported by teiss, as many as 92% of organisations who paid a ransom in the past 12 months did not get all of their data back, with the average organisation getting back just 65% of its data, Sophos’ State of Ransomware 2021 report has revealed.

In 2020, there was a major rise in the number of ransomware attacks targeting organisations, with security firm SonicWall recording a 40% surge in global ransomware attacks in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019. The surge was attributed mainly to the global shift towards remote work as organisations acted quickly to keep their operations running amidst severe lockdowns.

Experts Comments