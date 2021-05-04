92% Of Organisations Who Pay Ransoms Don’t Get All Their Data Back

As reported by teiss, as many as 92% of organisations who paid a ransom in the past 12 months did not get all of their data back, with the average organisation getting back just 65% of its data, Sophos’ State of Ransomware 2021 report has revealed.
In 2020, there was a major rise in the number of ransomware attacks targeting organisations, with security firm SonicWall recording a 40% surge in global ransomware attacks in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019. The surge was attributed mainly to the global shift towards remote work as organisations acted quickly to keep their operations running amidst severe lockdowns.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Ransomware still operates in full force due to the ease at which its developers deploy the malware, and until there is a rapid change in security culture, it will be here to stay. Many companies have wrongly relied upon insurance to help recuperate some of the ransom demands but these new results suggest even that won’t fully protect their data.
There has never been a certain way of recovering data once it has been illicitly encrypted, which should be enough to stop people from paying......Read More
Ransomware still operates in full force due to the ease at which its developers deploy the malware, and until there is a rapid change in security culture, it will be here to stay. Many companies have wrongly relied upon insurance to help recuperate some of the ransom demands but these new results suggest even that won’t fully protect their data.
There has never been a certain way of recovering data once it has been illicitly encrypted, which should be enough to stop people from paying. However, we still see companies who haven’t put correct measures in place stuck between a rock and a hard place. Prevention is far superior than falling back on reactive measures.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"There has never been a certain way of recovering data once it has been illicitly encrypted...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/92-of-organisations-who-pay-ransoms-dont-get-all-their-data-back
Facebook Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"There has never been a certain way of recovering data once it has been illicitly encrypted...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/92-of-organisations-who-pay-ransoms-dont-get-all-their-data-back