A Large Majority of IT Pros are Concerned with Teleworking Endpoint Misuse

A new study has found that 43.13% of workers will stay remote after the pandemic ends and two out of three IT professionals are concerned with teleworking endpoint misuse.
The report examines the remote work challenges generated by the pandemic year and the number of people working from home far from corporate environments, on insecure networks, in many cases sharing with other unsafe devices in their homes.
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here