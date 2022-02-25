Amazon And DocuSign Among Most Impersonated Brands For Phishing Worldwide

Amazon was the most impersonated brand in email phishing attacks in 2021, according to a report from AtlasVPN. In 2018, 17.7 percent of brand phishing emails impersonated Amazon, while 16.5 percent impersonated the global logistics company DHL and 12.7 percent impersonated the eSign software company DocuSign.

Community payments platform PayPal came in fourth as its services were used in more than five percent of brand impersonation scams. Google (3%), LinkedIn (3.5%), Microsoft (3%), the web hosting provider 1&1 (2.5%) and British telecom O2 (2.3%) also made the list.

Experts Comments