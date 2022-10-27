As reported by the Daily Record, Windows and Android users have been urged to be aware of criminals infiltrating popular websites and apps as part of a large-scale cyber campaign.

Hackers are using deliberately misspelt domains for some of the world’s most popular websites, and reports of cyber-crime have skyrocketed as hackers constantly conjure up new ways to target innocent victims. Some disguise these vicious bugs as other apps, which can steal personal login details of online profiles, while others have the ability to drain bank accounts. This type of hacking is known as “typosquatting”, according to Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN. “While many forms of hacking like phishing rely on tempting users into mistakes, this method anticipates consumer errors as a starting point.”