Following the news that:
Anonymous Declares Cyber-War on Pro-Russian Hacker Gang Killnet
Anonymous declares cyber war against pro-Russian hacker group Killnet (msn.com)
Experts Comments
Killnet's bread and butter is the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, in which they flood a target's servers with junk requests so that no legitimate requests can go through. DDoS attacks typically don't involve stealing data or installing malware, so even though disruptions can be costly, they aren't as worrying as other types of cyber attacks. They temporarily disrupt service for as long as the attacker can keep sending high volumes of junk requests, typically from a botnet made up.....Read More
Killnet's bread and butter is the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, in which they flood a target's servers with junk requests so that no legitimate requests can go through. DDoS attacks typically don't involve stealing data or installing malware, so even though disruptions can be costly, they aren't as worrying as other types of cyber attacks. They temporarily disrupt service for as long as the attacker can keep sending high volumes of junk requests, typically from a botnet made up of other malware-infected devices. It's not sustainable to maintain a DDoS attack forever. Anonymous could target the command and control centres for these botnets to prevent them from launching further attacks against European targets.Read Less
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
We'll continue to see attacks from both sides in this cyberwar that stems from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moving forward, I believe we'll see an increasing number of attacks from both sides, while also seeing both sides cast an ever-expanding attack net, bringing cyberattacks to new targets.
Linkedin Message
@Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/anonymous-declares-cyber-war-on-pro-russian-hacker-gang-killnet
Facebook Message
@Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/anonymous-declares-cyber-war-on-pro-russian-hacker-gang-killnet