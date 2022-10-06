It has been reported that one of the largest non-profit healthcare providers in the US has been hit by a suspected ransomware attack which has already impacted multiple locations around the country. CommonSpirit claims to run over 1000 sites and 140 hospitals in 21 states. In a brief message yesterday it said it had “identified an IT security issue” affecting some facilities.

The full story can be found here: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/us-healthcare-giant-commonspirit/