Apple Blocks Over A Billion Attacks On The App Store

Apple says that its App store safety mechanisms blocked $1.5 billion in fraudulent App Store transactions, 1.6 million risky and vulnerable apps, and app updates from defrauding users. Since the bad actors continue to evolve their methods of online fraud, Apple has sustained to enhance its processes, create new ones, and engineer solutions to take on these threats. As an update to that analysis, in 2021, the company protected customers from nearly $1.5 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions and stopped over 1.6 million risky and vulnerable apps and app updates from defrauding users.