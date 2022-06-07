Apple Blocks Over A Billion Attacks On The App Store

Apple says that its App store safety mechanisms blocked $1.5 billion in fraudulent App Store transactions, 1.6 million risky and vulnerable apps, and app updates from defrauding users. Since the bad actors continue to evolve their methods of online fraud, Apple has sustained to enhance its processes, create new ones, and engineer solutions to take on these threats. As an update to that analysis, in 2021, the company protected customers from nearly $1.5 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions and stopped over 1.6 million risky and vulnerable apps and app updates from defrauding users.
Apple prides itself on continually keeping malicious apps and fraud out of its App Store but persistent attackers will continue to be more creative when targeting their prey so users must always remain cautious. Attacks evolve and become more sophisticated and elaborate keeping those guarding Apple’s ecosystem on their toes. App stores are largely trusted platforms and so are the devices they are installed on but a little precaution goes a long way in security and reporting helps those monitoring for signs or abnormalities. Erring on the side of caution will still continue to help protect users from the more adventurous attempts which may look and feel genuine.