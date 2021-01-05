Recently, an aide to President-elect Joe Biden indicated that the cyber attacks waged against SolarWinds will be a top priority for the incoming administration. In light of this high-profile prioritization from the next President of the United States, cybersecurity expert commented below.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Cybersecurity and Russian diplomacy are two pressing issues faced by the incoming administration, and they both converge in the SolarWinds attack. While most countries have an offensive and defensive program around cyber security, no one has defined when cyber conflict becomes cyber war, and when cyber attacks escalate to kinetic attacks. It's a positive development to see President-elect Biden focusing on this attack, but I would encourage the same attention be brought to cybersecurity more.....Read More
Cybersecurity and Russian diplomacy are two pressing issues faced by the incoming administration, and they both converge in the SolarWinds attack. While most countries have an offensive and defensive program around cyber security, no one has defined when cyber conflict becomes cyber war, and when cyber attacks escalate to kinetic attacks. It's a positive development to see President-elect Biden focusing on this attack, but I would encourage the same attention be brought to cybersecurity more generally, and that it be done with guidance from both the public and private sector.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Randy Watkins, Chief Technology Officer, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"It\'s a positive development to see President-elect Biden focusing on this attack...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/are-us-and-russia-engaged-in-cyber-conflict-or-cyber-war-expert-comments
Facebook Message
@Randy Watkins, Chief Technology Officer, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"It\'s a positive development to see President-elect Biden focusing on this attack...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/are-us-and-russia-engaged-in-cyber-conflict-or-cyber-war-expert-comments