Are US And Russia Engaged In Cyber Conflict Or Cyber War? Expert Comments

Recently, an aide to President-elect Joe Biden indicated that the cyber attacks waged against SolarWinds will be a top priority for the incoming administration. In light of this high-profile prioritization from the next President of the United States, cybersecurity expert commented below.

Randy Watkins
January 05, 2021
Chief Technology Officer
CRITICALSTART

It's a positive development to see President-elect Biden focusing on this attack.

Cybersecurity and Russian diplomacy are two pressing issues faced by the incoming administration, and they both converge in the SolarWinds attack. While most countries have an offensive and defensive program around cyber security, no one has defined when cyber conflict becomes cyber war, and when cyber attacks escalate to kinetic attacks. It's a positive development to see President-elect Biden focusing on this attack, but I would encourage the same attention be brought to cybersecurity more generally, and that it be done with guidance from both the public and private sector.

