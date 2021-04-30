Asda Issues Online Home Delivery Warning After Thousands Targeted By Scam

BACKGROUND:

Members of the public are being warned to be vigilant of scammers targeting online shoppers. The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said it has received evidence of a text scam involving supermarket delivery messages. The messages claim “your Asda order is out for delivery” and links to a webpage supposedly allowing the recipient “to track your order and view your delivery note”. The reports also involve Morrisons, although the CTSI warned other retailers are also being targeted.

Experts Comments