Belgian Government Hacked By Foreign Power; Did Microsoft Let The Belgians Down?

BACKGROUND:

Did Microsoft let the Belgian government down? The entire computer system of the federal home affairs ministry in Belgian was subject to a full, complicated cyber-attack as far back as April 2019, with all fingers pointing to China, according to Belgian daily De Standaard.

Unlike many other cyber-attacks, this one was clearly aimed at the collection of information rather than money. The ministry is one of the central links in Belgium’s whole system of government, in charge of the population register, election management, police databases, crisis management and so on.

Experts Comments