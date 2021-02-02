Biometrics Set To Authenticate Over $3 Trillion Payment Transactions By 2025

Juniper Research claims that biometrics such as fingerprint, iris, voice, and facial recognition, will be used to authenticate payment transactions of more than $3 trillion by 2025. Boosting the demand for biometrics is the use of OEM Pays that include the likes of Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, which already offer the functionality. Since the coronavirus, there is exponential demand for contactless options as the favoured method of paying.

#Biometrics to secure over $3 tn in mobile payments by 2025; driven by shift to app-based #mCommerce.



The extraordinary growth of over 650% will be fuelled by OEM Pays (such as #ApplePay and #SamsungPay), for remote and in-store payments.



Find out more: https://t.co/XyTrxwIS4Z pic.twitter.com/ORgMvIyPSk — Juniper Research (@juniperresearch) February 1, 2021

