Expert Comments

BlackKingdom Targets Msoft Exchange- Experts Comment

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

This Sunday security researcher Marcus Hutchins discovered Microsoft Exchange servers are now being targeted by BlackKingdom ransomware. Marcus, MalwareTechBlog on Twitter, tweeted his findings that a threat actor was compromising all vulnerable Exchange servers via ProxyLogon vulnerability. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Saryu Nayyar
March 23, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

As long as there are still unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers accessible on the open internet, we will see attacks like this.

As long as there are still unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers accessible on the open internet, we will see attacks like this. The payloads may change depending on what the threat actor is after, but they will continue to leverage the vulnerabilities in Exchange Server until there aren't any vulnerable hosts to exploit.

 

This series of attacks is a reminder how important it is to maintain on-premises software with security patches, and to make sure the local environment is protected with an

.....Read More

As long as there are still unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers accessible on the open internet, we will see attacks like this. The payloads may change depending on what the threat actor is after, but they will continue to leverage the vulnerabilities in Exchange Server until there aren't any vulnerable hosts to exploit.

 

This series of attacks is a reminder how important it is to maintain on-premises software with security patches, and to make sure the local environment is protected with an up to date security stack.

  Read Less
Jorge Orchilles
March 23, 2021
CTO
SCYTHE

The trend of state actors and ransomware groups using the same exploits is common.

The trend of state actors and ransomware groups using the same exploits is common. We saw it with nation states using EternalBlue followed by WannaCry and NotPetya ransomware. When an exploit is new and relatively unknown, it is exploited by the more sophisticated groups that have access to it. As the exploit becomes more known, other groups focused on monetizing the exploit will begin to use them. Today, those groups focus on dropping ransomware after the initial access.

 

At this point, if

.....Read More

The trend of state actors and ransomware groups using the same exploits is common. We saw it with nation states using EternalBlue followed by WannaCry and NotPetya ransomware. When an exploit is new and relatively unknown, it is exploited by the more sophisticated groups that have access to it. As the exploit becomes more known, other groups focused on monetizing the exploit will begin to use them. Today, those groups focus on dropping ransomware after the initial access.

 

At this point, if there is an external facing Exchange server that has not been patched, it most likely has multiple threat actors fighting over access to leverage the access.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Reacted On Government Department Has Lost 306 Work Devices...

Android Trojan Posing As Clubhouse App

API Security Is Top Concern For Security Leaders – Expert...

Security Experts On Popular MangaDex Site Shuts Down Due To...

Experts Reaction On Computer Giant Acer Hit By $50 Million...

Fraudsters Impersonating Tesco In New Phone Scam

New Copperstealer Malware Steals Google, Apple, Facebook Accounts

Experts Reacted On Facebook Introduces Security Key Support On iOS...

RAT Targets US Taxpayers – Experts Insight

Response Comment: Romance Scams Are Up From $475m In 2019...