CISA Director Jen Easterly announced a new Binding Operational Directive (BOD 23-01) on Monday requiring all Federal civilian agencies to report detailed data about vulnerabilities to CISA at timed intervals using automated tools.

“We have said consistently that we are on an urgent path to gain visibility into risks facing federal civilian networks. This is a movement essentially to allow CISA, in its role as operational lead for federal cybersecurity, to manage federal cybersecurity as an enterprise.”

Following are a few of the stringent reporting requirements required under BOD 23-01 that begin in April 2023.

By April 3, 2023, all FCEB agencies are required to take the following actions on all federal information systems in scope of this directive: