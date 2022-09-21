Bosnia And Herzegovina Cyberattack

It has been announced that cybercriminals have launched a ransomware attack against the parliament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has brought critical activity to a standstill.
According to reports, this has brought the parliament in Bosnia and Herzegovina to a complete standstill.
The website for the parliament has been rendered completely inoperable, while MPs have been told not to even turn on their computers. But, the consequences of this attack are far greater than just digital downtime.
While these services are down, parliament workers are unable to perform their jobs, which will have a knock-on effect on other services and society.
This attack follows a string of major ransomware attacks on governments recently, with Albania, Montenegro and Costa Rica all coming under assault.
It is time that governments work to improve their defences against cybercrime, because they are very clearly one of today’s prime targets.
One of the best ways to achieve this is by implementing better control over network access.
We all know, credentials offer criminals the keys to the digital kingdom, but if organisations encrypt their access, employee credentials cannot be stolen or phished since their employees do not know them.
This closes important doors on attackers, and also gives government organisations back control over their data.
