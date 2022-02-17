Breaking Comments On Red Cross Cyber Attack

It’s been confirmed the Red Cross cyber attack was the work of nation-state actors.
SonicWall’s latest report, released today, confirms this is not a standalone development, revealing a +1885% and +755% of ransomware attacks on the global government and healthcare sectors respectively.
Experts Comments
Cyber attacks like WannaCry and Not-Petya demonstrate governments can and will, use nefarious means to target critical national infrastructure of nation states. That said, it is not just national infrastructure at risk. For many state-sponsored hackers, business and governmental department disruption is top of the agenda, much like the Red Cross attack.
As the cyber-arms race continues to escalate, there is increasing pressure on the US and UK governments to truly understand the nature of malware cocktails - the process of mixing threats to concoct brand new, destructive attacks. The risks to businesses and even everyday citizens' data grow each day. Governments and businesses need to deploy a layered security approach utilizing next generation firewalls, deep packet inspection for encrypted communication, cloud-based multi-engine cloud sandboxing, advanced real-time deep memory inspection, and next generation end-point security with rollback capability.Read Less
When it comes to cyberattacks, there is simply nowhere for organisations to hide. Criminal hackers may not have a strong moral compass but they may also not always be aware of their targets until they become victims.
However, when the target is data of hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people and no ransom demand is made to attempt restoration, it becomes very likely and concerning that it could be nation state attackers looking to take advantage of weaker systems in order to extract this valuable information.
Sadly, charities are often very slow to patch their systems and have weaker protection which often makes them easy low hanging fruit.Read Less
