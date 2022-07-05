Following the news of a cyber attack on the British Army, please find comments below by cybersecurity experts explain how organisations can learn from high-profile attacks and protect against hackers.
“The latest cyber-attack on the British Army is a reminder that social media accounts remain a prime target for hackers. The ability to use compromised profiles to dupe followers and hack further accounts can lead to huge reputational damage.
“Cyber criminals have built an impressive arsenal of weapons over recent years. Consequently, organisations are increasingly outwitted, outgunned, and outflanked by hackers. However, instead of just accepting their fate, companies batten down the hatches and root out vulnerabilities.
“Cyber criminals don’t take holidays, ensuring data is secure must be a 24/7 job. It only takes a single vulnerability to enable a breach. Whilst organisations cannot stop every attack, they need to understand how attacks occur and put in place the appropriate defences to protect what is often their most valuable asset, data.”