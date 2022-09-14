Canadian Solar Has Been Hacked By LockBit 3.0 Ransomware

It has been reported that Canadian Solar, the manufacturer of solar PV modules, has claimed to be hacked by a ransomware known as LockBit 3.0 ransomware. The hackers have claimed a ransom amount from the company and have given a deadline to pay the amount till 13 September 2022. For extending the leak to the next 24 hours, the company has to pay a ransom amount of $10,000. And to destroy all the hacked data, the hackers have claimed around $20,000 of ransom from the company. Also, for downloading the stolen data, the hackers demanded $20,000. However, if the company does not pay the ransom, the hackers have stated that the data will be published on the darknet.