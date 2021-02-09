CEO On Experian Investigating If Involved In Brazilian Data Leak

Following the news that Experian is investigating whether they were involved in the Brazil data breach, the CEO commented below.
Data breaches are regularly collated into compilations for posting or individually re-shared, so businesses are right to be especially vigilant if they have had a breach incident in the past. Identifying if a breach contains data from a specific organisation can be difficult where large data sets are involved.
Continuous monitoring and breach detection give companies an early warning and opportunity to investigate; before the story goes to press. More importantly, they can notify regulatory bodies and those affected in a timely way. Combining services like Dark Web monitoring with data watermarking can help further by allowing businesses to know for sure if their data has been included.Read Less
