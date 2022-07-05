Bloomberg reported that unknown cyber criminals claim to have stolen data on up to a billion Chinese residents after breaching a Shanghai police database. It is said to be the largest cybersecurity breach in the country’s history.
“We unfortunately now live in a world where stories of data breaches are regular, but when we see reports of data potentially belonging to a billion individuals being compromised – it should make everyone sit up and take notice. Details of how the cybercriminals gained access to the data are still relatively light, but some theories believe they did it via a third-party infrastructure provider.
While details remain unclear, the lesson organisations can immediately take away is that cybersecurity needs to be holistic. Cybercriminals will look for any way in, so even if a company feels that they have all internal processes locked down – which is statistically unlikely – the third-party they use to deliver office milk or some other service may not. That’s their weak spot.
Businesses can never take their eye off the ball. A good cybersecurity posture isn’t a one-and-done tick box exercise, but an ongoing proactive, intelligent and self-learning process. That way, organisations never stand still in the face of ever-more innovative cybercriminals but have a stance that continues to evolve around today’s threats.”