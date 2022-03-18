CISA Adds 15 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities, Expert Weighs In

The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added fifteen additional flaws to its list of actively exploited vulnerabilities known to be used in cyberattacks. CISA is giving federal agencies a deadline of April 5, 2022, to apply the available security updates …

Description Patch Deadline

SonicWall SonicOS Buffer Overflow Vulnerability 4/5/2022

Microsoft Windows UPnP Service Privilege Escalation Vulnerability 4/5/2022

Microsoft Windows Privilege Escalation Vulnerability 4/5/2022

Microsoft Windows Error Reporting Manager Privilege Escalation Vulnerability 4/5/2022

Microsoft Windows AppX Deployment Server Privilege Escalation Vulnerability 4/5/2022

Microsoft Windows AppXSVC Privilege Escalation Vulnerability 4/5/2022

Some of these vulns keep cropping up: Admins of SonicWall VPNs had to patch them again, even after a PoC was already in the wild. CISA’s catalog of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities now totals 504 flaws, all of which have been seen in use by attackers.

Experts Comments