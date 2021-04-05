Cisco Goes Passwordless

Cisco has recently announced the launched new of its passwordless authentication by Duo Security. It claims this will enable users to securely log into cloud applications with security keys or biometrics built into modern laptops and smartphones such as Apple FaceID, TouchID and Windows Hello. The passwordless feature will help reduce the risk of password-related threats and vulnerabilities, including phishing and stolen or weak passwords. It will also reduce the administrative burden of managing passwords and conducting password resets.”
Experts Comments
Due to the mismanagement of passwords, the risks people face with their online accounts are huge – and better protection is vital. From reusing passwords to weak passwords, passwordless solutions have long been viewed as the answer to account security, but we have stuck with old ways for so long because people understand them and struggle with change. Biometrics are excellent and secure but similar to phones, accounts often require a backup code or password that can access it.
Furthermore, once a password is compromised, it can be changed – which cannot be said for fingerprints and other biometrics. Security keys are an excellent step forward in account protection and offer an incredibly robust layer of verification. The uptake in security keys has been slow, possibly due to a lack in education, but when companies make rapid changes and force their staff to use them it can be the best way of increasing awareness. The simplicity of this option is an important factor when requesting people change their habits.Read Less
