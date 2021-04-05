Cisco Goes Passwordless

Cisco has recently announced the launched new of its passwordless authentication by Duo Security. It claims this will enable users to securely log into cloud applications with security keys or biometrics built into modern laptops and smartphones such as Apple FaceID, TouchID and Windows Hello. The passwordless feature will help reduce the risk of password-related threats and vulnerabilities, including phishing and stolen or weak passwords. It will also reduce the administrative burden of managing passwords and conducting password resets.”

