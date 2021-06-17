Expert Comments

Cl0p Ransomware Gang Arrests In Ukraine (FIN11)

BACKGROUND:

As you may be aware, members of the Cl0p ransomware gang (FIN11) have been arrested in Ukraine in a joint operation between Ukranian police and law enforcement from South Korea.

John Hultquist
June 17, 2021
Director of Intelligence Analysis
FireEye

The Cl0p operation has been used to disrupt and extort organizations globally in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, aerospace, and technology. The actor FIN11 has been strongly associated with this operation, which has included both ransomware and extortion, but it is unclear if the arrests included FIN11 actors or others who may also be associated with the operation.

 

The arrests made by Ukraine are a reminder that the country is a strong partner

The Cl0p operation has been used to disrupt and extort organizations globally in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, aerospace, and technology. The actor FIN11 has been strongly associated with this operation, which has included both ransomware and extortion, but it is unclear if the arrests included FIN11 actors or others who may also be associated with the operation.

 

The arrests made by Ukraine are a reminder that the country is a strong partner for the US in the fight against cybercrime and authorities there are making the effort to deny criminals a safe harbor. This is especially relevant as President Biden and Putin discuss the state of cyberthreats emanating from Russia, including the ransomware threat, which has increasingly threatened critical infrastructure and the everyday lives of people around the world.

