Clast82 Malware Dropper In 9 Utility Apps On Google Play Store

Checkpoint has issued an alert on its blog:  Dangerous Malware Dropper Found in 9 Utility Apps on Google’s Play Store. The new dropper – Clast82 – is being spread via 9 malicious Android apps on the official Google Play store, allowing attackers to obtain access to victims’ financial accounts and take full control of their mobile phone, while avoiding detection by Google Play Protect.  An expert with Approov offers perspective.  

