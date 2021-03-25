CNA Ins. Cyber Attack- Expert Comments

CNA Insurance has undergone a cyberattack that has disrupted their network. The attack was determined on March 21 and CNA has since posted a statement on their website. Excerpt:

“On March 21, 2021, CNA determined that it sustained a sophisticated cybersecurity attack. The attack caused a network disruption and impacted certain CNA systems, including corporate email.”



“Upon learning of the incident, we immediately engaged a team of third-party forensic experts to investigate and determine the full scope of this incident, which is ongoing. We have alerted law enforcement and will be cooperating with them as they conduct their own investigation.”

Experts Comments