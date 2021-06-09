Colonial Pipeline CEO Grilled by Senate but Experts Think Different

The Colonial Pipeline CEO has defended the action he took in response to the recent ransomware attack on his company, telling a Senate hearing on Tuesday his priority was to restore service as quickly as possible. He also informed the Senate hearing the company paid the $5 million ransom one day after Russian-based cybercriminals hacked its IT network, crippling fuel deliveries up and down the East Coast.
Getting hit with ransomware does not mean a company has failed, the threat is inevitable today and it doesn’t matter how strong your defences are, attackers will continue to be creative and adapt new techniques to get into networks. While paying cybercriminals is an outcome no CEO desires, especially when there is no guarantee that the attackers will fully delete data, sometimes when the impact of an attack is so significant, it can seem like the only choice. No company or CEO should be shamed for this. Instead, we should learn from these incidents to understand how attackers got in, what data was actually returned and what could have been done differently to secure a different outcome. Attackers collaborate on their attacks, and the only way to get ahead of them is to collaborate on our defences.Read Less
