Expert Comments

Colonial Pipeline CEO Grilled by Senate but Experts Think Different

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

The Colonial Pipeline CEO has defended the action he took in response to the recent ransomware attack on his company, telling a Senate hearing on Tuesday his priority was to restore service as quickly as possible. He also informed the Senate hearing the company paid the $5 million ransom one day after Russian-based cybercriminals hacked its IT network, crippling fuel deliveries up and down the East Coast.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Mike Brown
June 09, 2021
CEO
Talion

Attackers collaborate on their attacks, and the only way to get ahead of them is to collaborate on our defences.

Getting hit with ransomware does not mean a company has failed, the threat is inevitable today and it doesn’t matter how strong your defences are, attackers will continue to be creative and adapt new techniques to get into networks. While paying cybercriminals is an outcome no CEO desires, especially when there is no guarantee that the attackers will fully delete data, sometimes when the impact of an attack is so significant, it can seem like the only choice. No company or CEO should be

.....Read More

Getting hit with ransomware does not mean a company has failed, the threat is inevitable today and it doesn’t matter how strong your defences are, attackers will continue to be creative and adapt new techniques to get into networks. While paying cybercriminals is an outcome no CEO desires, especially when there is no guarantee that the attackers will fully delete data, sometimes when the impact of an attack is so significant, it can seem like the only choice. No company or CEO should be shamed for this. Instead, we should learn from these incidents to understand how attackers got in, what data was actually returned and what could have been done differently to secure a different outcome. Attackers collaborate on their attacks, and the only way to get ahead of them is to collaborate on our defences.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Inisght On Security Threats Of VPN And What Organisations...

Kent School’s Suffer Cyberattack With Systems Offline And Data Stolen

NY City Law Dept Computer Systems Hacked & Shut Down...

The Importance Of New EU Cybersecurity Regulations, Experts Weigh In

Malicious Bot Networks Spreading Covid Misinformation Are An Increasing Threat

Expert Insight On Amazon Sidewalk Connects Every Smart Device In...

Scammers Access 50% of Compromised Accounts Within 12 Hours

White House Warns Companies to Step Up Cybersecurity – But...

Comment: Education Sector to See a Rise in Ransomware

New Kubernetes Malware Backdoors Clusters Via Windows Containers, Expert Weighs...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy