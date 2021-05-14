Colonial Pipeline Pays $5 Million Ransom

It has been announced that Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid the ransomware group responsible for a cyberattack last week close to $5 million to decrypt locked systems. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that two people close to the matter said a blackmail demand was agreed to within hours of the cyberattack that has impacted the fuel giant’s systems for close to a week.
Experts Comments
Organizations are caught between a rock and a hard place when faced with the decision of paying ransomware. If more organizations don’t pay the ransom, the hackers’ business model becomes less profitable, and we can slowly edge closer to killing their line of work. The issue is that today, each organization uses its own judgment on whether or not to pay – based on their need to recoup their valuable data or keep their critical operations afloat. Sometimes paying the ransom is much cheaper than the direct and indirect damages from not paying. Governments can try to pass laws that will disallow companies to pay, but that could be troublesome because they would be forcing companies to lose money and intentionally hurt their own business.
The ideal scenario is that through international collaboration, cybersecurity companies and government agencies can work to arrest and charge these ransomware actors. Making an example out of those that are caught may deter some attackers. But the issue with this approach is that some of the larger, more advanced ransomware gangs are operating from what seem to be safe haven regions, where such international collaboration just doesn't happen. The cure for the ransomware pandemic very well might lay in the hands of country leaders and their willingness to ban together to put immense pressure on safe-haven regions.Read Less
Considering the potential consequences of a long term recovery operation and incident response process, I do not think its surprising at all that Colonial paid the group responsible for deploying ransomware across their systems.
For the criticality of the target, the figure appears to be relatively tame, especially when you take into consideration ransom demands for targets in the entertainment sector have been much higher recently, such as the ransoms demanded from Capcom and CD project Red for 11 and 7 million USD respectively.
One would think that the ransom for a network handling such critical, and lucrative infrastructure, would be worth significantly more than video game development and digital IP theft. The low ransom amount could however simply be a tactic to make it more likely to obtain payment, by making it an easy decision for the company in terms of offset cost.
However pragmatic the decision to pay the attackers may seem, I would always caution against paying these criminals. For one thing, there is no guarantee that they will even decrypt your files or avoid leaking/selling them after the fact, in fact recent figures have highlighted an alarming number of ransomware groups which are paid off but never deliver a working decryptor. In my opinion, the biggest factor at play here is the feedback loop of malicious activity created by surrendering and paying the ransom, this allows the groups to achieve a greater level of sophistication during their next attacks, whether that be via training, new tooling, purchasing credentials, or recruitment. Feeding this industry only ensures that they become collectively more of a threat in the long run, facilitating more breaches, more payments, and thus the cycle continues.Read Less
According to sources, Colonial Pipeline was insured, which shows how targeted these attacks have become. Hackers are figuring out who is insured, which tells them the company has assets that are valuable and will be in a position to pay. And, as we see in the Colonial attack, instances of ransomware are growing in size and scale. This type of attack is exploding because it works - it scales and is predictable - and it's a way for attackers to make easy money. And some of the criminal enterprises, like DarkSide, are funneling the money they make back into the tools they are using.
It is worth pointing out, however, that many of these ransomware attacks are preventable. This is not to say that Capital Pipeline didn't follow due process, but the current approach to ransomware defence tends to be a passive one: Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), patching, backing up regularly, protecting an increasingly hard to define perimeter. But attackers' creativity and resources require an equally creative, proactive and imaginative set of tactics.
Lateral movement is one of the hallmarks of any advanced ransomware attack: it was the basis of the SolarWinds attack, and it is the reason why Capital Pipeline preventatively shut down its industrial control systems despite the attack being directed to its business operations. By using early detection tools and employing deception to catch attackers as they are attempting to move laterally in the network, organisations can have the upper hand. Thinking like an attacker is the only way organisations will be able to detect a ransomware attack before it's too late.
Contingency and remediation planning are also critical. At the very least, all critical data/crown jewels should be backed up, at frequency dictated by sensitivity. Finally, people, process and technology are key battlegrounds against the attackers. Without education, security protections and new processes, many organisations won't be able to keep up with the sophistication and scale of today's cyber threats.Read Less
I’m not surprised. Darkside has a reputation for extremely high ransom demands, some reportedly topping $10 million. According to the FBI, ransomware attacks were up 20% in 2020, and even more telling, ransom demands rose 225%. While it's entertaining to speculate on how big the ransom was or whether it was paid. What's most important is that organisations who are struck with an attack contact the FBI and CISA whether they a pay a ransom or not.
Colonial Pipeline initially said the pipeline shutdown was precautionary in nature. If the OT environment around the pipeline operations was properly segregated and secured apart from the Colonial administrative systems, then the pipeline shouldn’t have been in any danger. If the ransomware infiltrated the administrative networks only, Colonial might have been greatly impacted, but the pipeline could have continued to run. The alleged payment of $5M in ransom seems excessive in the situation where the pipeline wasn’t in any real danger. The OT environment could have been somehow affected due to poor security, separation of OT from IT admin systems, or otherwise.Read Less
