Comment: Aircraft Manufacturers Bombardier Hit By Ransom Attack

The data belonging to the Canadian airplane manufacturer Bombardier published on a dark web portal operated by the Clop ransomware gang. The company responded by saying, “An initial investigation revealed that an unauthorized party accessed and extracted data by exploiting a vulnerability affecting a third-party file-transfer application, which was running on purpose-built servers isolated from the main Bombardier IT network“. The specific detail of the attack is not revealed by the company but it is believed that data belongs to Accellion FTA, a web server that can be used by companies to host and share large files that can’t be sent via email to customers and employees.

