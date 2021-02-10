Experts Reactions On Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Falls Victim to a Ransomware Attack

The maker of Cyberpunk 2077 game hit by the ransomware attack, where attackers have been able to access the company’s internal network, encrypt some devices and copy the data. The company believes no personal data of the players is compromised. The company disclosed the hack by tweeting the note left by the hacker who claims to have accessed the source code of Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an “unreleased version of Witcher 3.

