Comment: Education Sector to See a Rise in Ransomware

It has been reported that the UK’s leading cybersecurity authority has updated its guidance on ransomware following a spate of attacks on the education sector. GCHQ spin-off, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said it was investigating another rise in threats targeting schools, universities, and colleges.“Ransomware attacks can have a devastating impact on organizations, with victims requiring a significant amount of recovery time to reinstate critical services. These events can also be high profile in nature, with wide public and media interest,” the NCSC said. “In recent incidents affecting the education sector, ransomware has led to the loss of student coursework, school financial records as well as data relating to COVID-19 testing.

