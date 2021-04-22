Comment: Mozilla Firefox Flaw Allowed Spoofing of HTTPS Browser Padlock, Fixed

It has recently been reported that the Mozilla Foundation fixed a flaw in its Firefox browser that allowed spoofing of the HTTPS secure communications icon, displayed as a padlock in the browser address window. Successful exploitation of the flaw could have allowed a rogue website to intercept browser communications. The patch was part of the non-profit’s Monday update to Firefox 88 and its corporate Firefox ESR 78.10 browser and its Thunderbird 78.10 email client. In total, Firefox 88 addresses 13 browser bugs, six of which are rated high-severity.

